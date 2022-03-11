All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

NASA is currently tracking a 1600-foot-wide asteroid approximately the size of a football stadium fast-approaching Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 12:46 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA is currently tracking an asteroid that is approximately the size of a football stadium as it makes a close approach with Earth.

NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth 01 | TweakTown.com

The asteroid is dubbed "Asteroid 2015 DR215," and according to NASA's Asteroid Watch database, the asteroid will make a safe fly-by Earth at a distance of 4,160,000 miles. It should be noted that while 2015 DR215 is classified as a "Potentially Hazardous Object," it doesn't mean that it could collide with Earth. NASA classifies any space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth, or 19.5 times the distance to the moon, as a potentially hazardous object.

Other criteria for an object to be classified as potentially hazardous includes being larger than 500 feet in diameter. As for 2015 DR215, while the asteroid may be stadium-sized, it will pose no risk to Earth as it passes by on March 11 at an incredible speed of 19,000 miles per hour. Notably, this isn't the first time 2015 DR215 has made a close approach with Earth, as its last fly-by was in March 2021. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt with Pocket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2022 at 1:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.