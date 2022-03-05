One of Halo's best game modes is finally coming to Halo Infinite

343 Industries is finally adding some of the best Halo series game modes to Halo Infinite with season 2's release in May 2022.

343i is adding three new game modes to Halo Infinite to keep things interesting.

Halo Infinite released in December 2021 without fan-favorite game modes and features. Campaign co-op wasn't available for the first time ever, and key multiplayer modes like king of the hill--which is tremendously fun--were missing. Now 343i confirms some of the missing modes are coming to Halo Infinite when season 2 releases in May 2022.

The new modes include:

King of the Hill - The granddaddy of total chaos, one zone, two teams, lots of carnage

Last Spartan Standing - Basically Elimination from Halo CE and Halo 2 (isn't very fun)

Land Grab - A smaller version of King of the Hill in a sub-gametype known as Territories where you capture zones

343 Industries have not provided any screenshots, video, or other media of these new modes in action. Meanwhile, Halo Infinite's online-based co-op and split-screen play has also been delayed.

Halo Infinite's season 2 Lone Wolves update will release May 3, 2022.

Let's hope these modes also have playlist features, too.