Halo Infinite campaign and split-screen co-op delayed

343 Industries has delayed Halo Infinite's online and split-screen campaign co-op mode as team prioritizes Season 2, bug fixes.

Published Sat, Mar 5 2022 12:41 PM CST   |   Updated Sat, Mar 5 2022 12:51 PM CST
Halo Infinite's campaign co-op won't be available at the start of season 2.

343i has finally announced new details on Halo Infinite's upcoming features, including co-op, forge, season 2, and bug fixes. 343i can't fix everything at once, and the studio has a prioritization hierarchy that looks like this:

  1. Healthy work/life balance
  2. Fixing bugs issues (netcode, matchmaking, glitches, etc)
  3. Season 2
  4. Co-op
  5. Forge
  6. Season 3

Co-op isn't at the very top of the list, and there's a lot involved to get co-op running on five separate Xbox consoles. The studio says Halo Infinite's online/split-screen campaign co-op play will not be available when Season 2 begins on May 3.

Campaign co-op is still planned to release during season 2.

"The reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite," 343i's Joe Staten said in a recent update.

"We're also committed to a great 2-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X-and the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve."

"All this means that we will not be able to ship Campaign network co-op on May 3rd, at the start of Season 2,"

"But we are still aiming to deliver Campaign network co-op later in Season 2, and we will share a release date for that and for split-screen co-op as soon as we can."

halowaypoint.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

