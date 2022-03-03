All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Russian official drops warnings, says this is 'a reason to go to war'

The head of Russia's space agency 'Roscosmos' has publicly warned that any infiltration of satellites will be an act of war.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 3:17 AM CST
The head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, gave stark warnings during a recent interview against hacking any Russian satellites.

Dmitry Rogozin has been very vocal since Russia began its invasion into Ukraine, and as Western sanctions tightened Russia, Rogozin threatened to have the ISS deorbited. Now, Rogozin, the head of the Russian Roscosmos State Space Corporation, is responding to claims that Roscosmos' control center was hacked by a group affiliated with the hacking collective Anonymous. According to Rogozin, "The information of these scammers and petty swindlers is not true," adding, "All our space activity control centers are operating normally."

Read more: Russia threatens to crash the ISS into US, top NASA official answers

Following that, Rogozin warned that any attempts to infiltrate Russian satellites will be considered crimes against Russia and will be followed up by Russian authorities. "Because disabling the satellite group of any country is generally a casus belli, that is, a reason to go to war. And we will be looking for those who organized it. We will send all necessary materials to the Federal Security Service, the Investigative Committee, and the Prosecutor General's Office for relevant criminal cases to be opened," said Rogozin.

Read more: Hackers claim they are now controlling Russia's spy satellites

NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, interfax.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

