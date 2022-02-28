All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

More powerful Steam Decks will happen, Valve says

PC gaming hardware evolves at a rapid pace, and Valve wants to match the rapid iteration by releasing new Steam Deck models.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 28 2022 4:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve wants to create new upgraded Steam Deck models in the future that offer better performance and value.

More powerful Steam Decks will happen, Valve says 44 | TweakTown.com

The PC gaming hardware market evolves at a blistering pace and every year NVIDIA and AMD seem to release new-and-improved GPU and CPU tech. Valve wants its Steam Deck to keep up with these fast iteration cycles by designing and releasing beefier models. This is just the beginning for the new PC-handheld frontier.

When asked in a recent IGN interview (transcribed by TweakTown) if new Steam Deck models could happen, Valve boss Gabe Newell said:

"Absolutely. That's the great thing about the PC market, is that it just continues. A year from now AMD is going to have better parts, and all the component suppliers are going to expand capacity, expand performance, and reduce cost."

"We're absolutely hoping to ride that as hard as we can. That's part of the great thing about being in the PC space is that everybody is essentially driving everybody else's price-performance improvements over time."

The Steam Deck definitely could use improvements. The device predictably doesn't have great battery life and the internal fan is almost always running. It's still early days for this type of device, and performance will only get better as more specialized chips are released.

Valve worked closely with AMD to co-design a custom Ryzen SoC specifically made for the Steam Deck. The result is an APU with a 4-core Zen 2 CPU at up to 3.5GHz and an RDNA 2.0 GPU with 8 CUs capable of 1.6GHz speeds. The SoC is capable of playing games at 45-60FPS at medium settings on the 7-inch 800px display.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2022 at 5:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.