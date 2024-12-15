Valve is now offering refurbished Steam Deck OLED handhelds

Valve's Certified Refurbished program for its Steam Deck PC gaming handheld offers a more affordable alternative to buying a brand-new model.
Valve says each Certified Refurbished Steam deck undergoes over 100 tests covering everything from the display to controls, audio, and even battery life. The result is a unit that meets or "even exceeds the performance standards of new retail units."
With the Steam Deck OLED launching late last year, Valve has announced that the Certified Refurbished program for Steam Decks now includes OLED models. With pricing confirmed by Valve, picking up a refurbished Steam Deck OLED will be the cheapest way to grab one of the popular gaming handhelds and still be covered by Valve's one-year warranty.
Available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, a refurbished Steam Deck OLED 1TB model costs $519 USD, while the Steam Deck OLED 512GB costs $439 USD. Valve notes that just like refurbished LCD models, "these will come out of and go into stock as we make more refurb units available."
In addition to the same warranty as a brand new Steam Deck, a Certified Refurbished unit also comes with a thoroughly tested refurbished power supply and carrying case. Valve notes that the only fundamental differences between new and second-hand are "minor cosmetic blemishes."
The Steam Deck OLED model features specs similar to the original LCD release. The most significant differences are the more vibrant and impressive HDR OLED screen, higher-clocked 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, and larger 50Whr battery. Both variants include the same AMD APU with integrated RDNA 2 graphics.
- Read more: Valve confirms it's working on the Steam Deck 2, but it's waiting for two things
- Read more: Steam has officially added a record button for gameplay and clips
- Read more: Valve Fremont teased: SteamOS console has AMD Zen 4 CPU, RDNA 3 GPU to fight Xbox, PlayStation
- Read more: AVerMedia X'TRA GO GC515 Review - An essential capturing tool for handheld gamers