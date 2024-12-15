All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Valve is now offering refurbished Steam Deck OLED handhelds

Valve is now offering its flagship Steam Deck OLED in its Certified Refurbished program for second-hand units, bringing the price down to $519 USD for 1TB.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Valve's Certified Refurbished program offers affordable Steam Deck OLED models, tested extensively to meet or exceed new unit standards. Available in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe, these refurbished units come with a one-year warranty and minor cosmetic blemishes. Key features include a vibrant OLED screen and enhanced battery life.

Valve's Certified Refurbished program for its Steam Deck PC gaming handheld offers a more affordable alternative to buying a brand-new model.

Valve's Certified Refurbished has been expanded to include Steam Deck OLED models, image credit: Valve.
2

Valve says each Certified Refurbished Steam deck undergoes over 100 tests covering everything from the display to controls, audio, and even battery life. The result is a unit that meets or "even exceeds the performance standards of new retail units."

With the Steam Deck OLED launching late last year, Valve has announced that the Certified Refurbished program for Steam Decks now includes OLED models. With pricing confirmed by Valve, picking up a refurbished Steam Deck OLED will be the cheapest way to grab one of the popular gaming handhelds and still be covered by Valve's one-year warranty.

Available in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, a refurbished Steam Deck OLED 1TB model costs $519 USD, while the Steam Deck OLED 512GB costs $439 USD. Valve notes that just like refurbished LCD models, "these will come out of and go into stock as we make more refurb units available."

In addition to the same warranty as a brand new Steam Deck, a Certified Refurbished unit also comes with a thoroughly tested refurbished power supply and carrying case. Valve notes that the only fundamental differences between new and second-hand are "minor cosmetic blemishes."

The Steam Deck OLED model features specs similar to the original LCD release. The most significant differences are the more vibrant and impressive HDR OLED screen, higher-clocked 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, and larger 50Whr battery. Both variants include the same AMD APU with integrated RDNA 2 graphics.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

