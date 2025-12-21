Valve ends production of cheapest Steam Deck model

Valve has ended production of the cheaper 256GB LCD Steam Deck model, and now consumers have to pay at least $549 to secure a new Steam Deck handheld PC.

Valve has depleted its inventory of LCD Steam Decks, and the company has no plans to produce more.

The Steam Deck OLED has now become the base model for Valve's handheld-PC hybrid. It's been discovered that that the LCD model is now greyed out and listed out of stock on the Steam Deck order page. In a disclaimer below the product buy links, Valve says that once the Steam Deck LCD is gone, it's gone for good.

"We are no longer producing the Steam Deck LCD 256GB model. Once sold out, it will no longer be available," the site reads.

This effectively means that Valve's Steam Deck now starts at $549, a steeper cost compared to the LCD model, which could drop as low as $219 if you managed to snag a rare refurbished model (albeit you only get 64GB of storage). It's also worth noting that Valve is currently sold out of all refurbished Steam Deck models as well.

Valve has no plans to stop supporting the LCD models--these systems aren't getting deprecated, and will still receive future Steam updates.

Are there any differences in the Steam Deck 256GB model with this release? The 256GB Steam Deck LCD (new entry level model) is the same Steam Deck 256GB we are shipping today - there are no changes other than price. We will continue supporting this model (and all existing Steam Deck LCD models) with software updates moving forward.

All eyes are currently on Valve's console-like Steam Machine, a Steam OS-powered small form factor device that brings the power of a PC to the living room. Valve has yet to announce pricing or release info for the Steam Machine, but the company will disclose more info at the beginning of 2026.