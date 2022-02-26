Russian space program chief says sanctions could be the end of the ISS

Roscosmos Director-General Dimitry Rogozin has spoken out on Twitter against the sanctions targeting its space program.

The thread originally posted by Rogozin has been translated by Rob Mitchell for Ars Technica senior space editor Eric Berger, who shared the above translation. The tweets come in response to an array of sanctions imposed upon Russia on February 24th in the wake of its invasion into Ukraine. This includes those by U.S. President Joe Biden targeting, among other things, the Russian space program.

NASA has stated the sanctions "will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation," but Rogozin believes it could mean the end of the countries' cooperation aboard the ISS. Rogozin suggests the possibility of the space station crashing into Earth in an uncontrolled manner without Russian help, owing to the guidance and navigation capabilities of the station the Russian segment is responsible for, as well as the Russian Progress spacecraft, which periodically boost the station back into higher orbits.

Rogozin's thread reads:

Alzheimer's Sanctions

Biden has announced that new sanctions will affect Russia's space program. Ok. It remains to explain the following details:

1. You want to block our access to radiation-hardened microelectronics designed for use in space? You've already been doing that since 2014. As you may have noticed we have nonetheless continued to make our own space apparatus. And we will make them by spinning up fabrication of the necessary components and instruments ourselves.

2. Do you want to ban all countries from launching their spacecraft on Russian rockets, the most reliable ones in the world? You are already doing this and you plan to completely destroy the global competitive space market by levying sanctions on our launch vehicles? We know it. It's not news to us. Here, we are ready to act.