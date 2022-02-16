All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt wants to raise Cyberpunk 2077's 30FPS cap on Xbox Series S

CD Projekt RED developers want to eventually make Cyberpunk 2077 run faster than 30FPS on the lower-powered Xbox Series S.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 4:55 PM CST
Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't exactly hit next-gen performance on Xbox Series S consoles, but CD Projekt may change that.

Yesterday Cyberpunk 2077 got a huge upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles with 4K 60FPS and raytracing modes, improved loading times, and haptic feedback support. The Xbox Series S, however, is locked to 30FPS with dynamically scaled 1440p resolution. That's not great news to anyone with a Series S.

Luckily it looks like CDPR wants to at least try and boost the FPS on Series S systems. "We are also looking into the possibility of [raising FPS cap on Xbox Series S], but at the moment we don't have any details to share," CDPR's Marcin Momot said.

Whether or not the FPS cap gets broken remains to be seen. The studio says it will "continue servicing Cyberpunk 2077" until it's done with major updates and tweaks, and has made allocations in its quarterly budgets to pay for development time for these adjustments.

NEWS SOURCE:forums.cdprojektred.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription
