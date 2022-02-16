CD Projekt wants to raise Cyberpunk 2077's 30FPS cap on Xbox Series S

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't exactly hit next-gen performance on Xbox Series S consoles, but CD Projekt may change that.

Yesterday Cyberpunk 2077 got a huge upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles with 4K 60FPS and raytracing modes, improved loading times, and haptic feedback support. The Xbox Series S, however, is locked to 30FPS with dynamically scaled 1440p resolution. That's not great news to anyone with a Series S.

Luckily it looks like CDPR wants to at least try and boost the FPS on Series S systems. "We are also looking into the possibility of [raising FPS cap on Xbox Series S], but at the moment we don't have any details to share," CDPR's Marcin Momot said.

Whether or not the FPS cap gets broken remains to be seen. The studio says it will "continue servicing Cyberpunk 2077" until it's done with major updates and tweaks, and has made allocations in its quarterly budgets to pay for development time for these adjustments.