All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CryptoPunk Alien NFT sells for $23.6 million (8,000 ETH)

CryptoPunk#5822 NFT has sold for a whopping $23.6 million, making it the most expensive NFT sale in the CryptoPunk collection.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 14 2022 1:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A Cryptopunk NFT has sold for nearly $24 million, proving the speculative market is extremely lucrative.

CryptoPunk Alien NFT sells for .6 million (8,000 ETH) 66 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Chain.com CEO Deepak Thapliyal just purchased CryptoPunk#5822 for $23.6 million, or 8,000 ETH, making it the most expensive NFT in the CryptoPunk collection. This is also the fourth largest NFT purchase of all time, and dwarfs the previous CryptoPunk sales record, CryptoPunk#7523's sale for $11.8 million in 2021.

Data from DappRadar notes that the CryptoPunk line generated over $31 million in NFT sales in the week from February 7 - February 13.

CryptoPunk Alien NFT sells for $23.6 million (8,000 ETH) 98 | TweakTown.com

Meanwhile video games publishers like Square Enix, Ubisoft, EA, Take-Two Interactive, and SEGA are all watching the NFT market with interest. $23.6 million for a single digital NFT is no small drop in the bucket; While big-name publishers like Electronic Arts, Activision, and Take-Two make billions from digitized microtransactions every year, CryptoPunk#5822's singular sale typically represents weeks' worth of in-game microtransaction revenues for these companies.

Expect game-makers to attempt more NFT splashes in the future, however Ubisoft has taken the worse approach possible by flooding the market with thousands of collectibles and diluting the value of its digital wares. As a result, Ubisoft Quartz NFTs have made less than $3,000 in resales.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.99
$34.99$34.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2022 at 1:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dappradar.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.