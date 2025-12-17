Report: New survival horror Alien game in development at Eidos Montreal

New report says that a second singleplayer survival horror Alien game is potentially in development at Eidos Montreal in tandem with Alien Isolation 2.

TL;DR: 20th Century Fox reportedly greenlit a new Alien franchise game, potentially developed by Eidos Montreal, known for Deus Ex and Tomb Raider. This singleplayer horror-survival title emphasizes tactical stealth, puzzle-solving, and combat, with a $30-75 million budget and a planned 2028 release, separate from Alien Isolation 2.

20th Century Fox has apparently greenlit another game set in the Alien franchise, and the devs of Deus Ex and Tomb Raider could be working on it.

Two Alien games could be in development, and both of them are said to be horror games. New reports from Insider Gaming indicate that a new unannounced Alien project has re-entered development.

The game is described as a singleplayer arcade-like experience with horror survival elements, and gameplay is said to emphasize tactical stealth and puzzle-solving. It's not all passive, though--gamers will get to take on enemies with direct combat as well as platforming elements.

The project, which has yet to be confirmed, is said to have a budget between $30 and $75 million and is scheduled to launch sometime in 2028. Reports say that Eidos Montreal could be working on the Alien game--this team has experience working on high-profile games like the modern Deus Ex duology and the newer Tomb Raider action-adventure epics.

The new Alien game would also be separate from Alien Isolation 2, which will primarily be a horror-thriller type of game. Creative Assembly announced Alien Isolation 2 last year, and this new Alien project would run in parallel with Alien Isolation 2.

20th Century Fox has been expanding the Alien franchise over the years, with multiple video games including the excellent Aliens Fireteam Elite--which is also getting a sequel, this time published by Everquest's Daybreak Games, with original dev Cold Iron reprising their role.

Other games include the Blackout mobile game and the more recent VR game Alien Rogue Incursion.