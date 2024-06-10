Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024

Corsair has announced a new gaming monitor at Computex 2024 and it features a QD-OLED panel with a fantastically smooth refresh rate of 240Hz.

Corsair has announced its latest addition to its gaming monitor line-up at Computex 2024, and this time around the company has unveiled a 34-inch ultra wide QD-OLED display with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate.

Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024 07360
Computex 2024 was inundated with artificial intelligence-related products, but amongst the new AI products coming to market, there were a few new gaming monitor announcements that may have slipped past many people's radars. One of those gaming monitors is Corsair's 34WQHD240-C, which was on display at the company's suite in Taipei, and I was lucky enough to get it demoed. The 34WQHD240-C uses Quantum Dot OLED technology, or a QD-OLED panel, which has become commonplace for new gaming monitors coming to market.

However, Corsair has specifically tuned the 34WQHD240-C with its own specifications, writing in its announcements the 34WQHD240-C will come with a glossy coating that will reduce glare when bright light sources are in the background. Additionally, the 34WQHD240-C will have a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 across 34 inches, making its pixel density 110 PPI, or pixels per inch. Furthermore, the 34WQHD240-C has a refresh rate of 240Hz and comes with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024 07327
Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024 07377
Thanks to the QD-OLED panel, the 34WQHD240-C has a 0.03ms response time and Corsair has outfitted the new gaming monitor with an array of connectivity options: 4x USB Type-A 3.1 ports, 2x USB-C ports, 2x HDMI 2.1, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4. Other specifications worth mentioning are the 1800R curvature, built in power brick, and a proximity sensor to easily find the monitor's function buttons.

Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024 07383
Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024 07386
