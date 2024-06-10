Corsair announces crazy Xeneon OLED ultrawide gaming monitor at Computer 2024

Corsair has announced its latest addition to its gaming monitor line-up at Computex 2024, and this time around the company has unveiled a 34-inch ultra wide QD-OLED display with a blistering 240Hz refresh rate.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Computex 2024 was inundated with artificial intelligence-related products, but amongst the new AI products coming to market, there were a few new gaming monitor announcements that may have slipped past many people's radars. One of those gaming monitors is Corsair's 34WQHD240-C, which was on display at the company's suite in Taipei, and I was lucky enough to get it demoed. The 34WQHD240-C uses Quantum Dot OLED technology, or a QD-OLED panel, which has become commonplace for new gaming monitors coming to market.

However, Corsair has specifically tuned the 34WQHD240-C with its own specifications, writing in its announcements the 34WQHD240-C will come with a glossy coating that will reduce glare when bright light sources are in the background. Additionally, the 34WQHD240-C will have a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 across 34 inches, making its pixel density 110 PPI, or pixels per inch. Furthermore, the 34WQHD240-C has a refresh rate of 240Hz and comes with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

6

6

Thanks to the QD-OLED panel, the 34WQHD240-C has a 0.03ms response time and Corsair has outfitted the new gaming monitor with an array of connectivity options: 4x USB Type-A 3.1 ports, 2x USB-C ports, 2x HDMI 2.1, and 1x DisplayPort 1.4. Other specifications worth mentioning are the 1800R curvature, built in power brick, and a proximity sensor to easily find the monitor's function buttons.

6