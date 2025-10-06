TCL enters the US gaming monitor market with Call of Duty partnership, new QD-Mini LED panels

TCL enters the US gaming monitor market with high-end QD-Mini LED tech and a huge partnership with Call of Duty, just as Black Ops 7 is in the oven.

TL;DR: TCL enters the US gaming monitor market with advanced QD-Mini LED panels offering high brightness, accurate color, and deep contrast for enhanced gameplay. Featuring models like the 32G64 with 180Hz refresh and AMD FreeSync, TCL aims to deliver an OLED-like experience at a competitive price, supported by a major Call of Duty partnership.

TCL has just entered the US gaming monitor market with the introduction of new QD-Mini LED panels and a huge partnership with Call of Duty. Check it out:

The Chinese display manufacturer debuted its new TCL gaming monitors at the Call of Duty: NEXT showcase in Las Vegas, where the public got their first access to COD: Black Ops 7 on TCL's latest gaming monitors. There was even a "Power Hour" where attendees got a chance to win one of TCL's new monitors.

TCL's new family of displays is using its QD-Mini LED panels, which mix quantum dot color layers and Mini-LED backlighting, promising better brightness and contrast than traditional LCDs, but it doesn't include the higher price tag that's associated with OLED. TCL says that this allows for high peak brightness, accurate color, and deeper blacks, which help games look even more detailed and balanced in darker scenes.

Starting with the new 32G64, which features a 32-inch QD-Mini LED panel with 180 local dimming zones, it features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. There's AMD FreeSync support here, as well as height and tilt adjustment on the stand.

Next up we've got the R84 and R94 series coming soon, with the R84 model packing 1100 dimming zones and HDR1400 brightness, USB-C power and video over a single cable, and more. There's a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) model with 165Hz refresh, and a 34-inch curved WQHD (3440 x 1440) ultrawide model with 180Hz refresh, and built-in 6W speakers.

TCL's new high-end gaming monitors will find themselves in the new R94 series, with 2300 dimming zones and additional features like a KVM switch for controlling multiple systems, picture-in-picture mode, and even a built-in headphone hook.

As for pricing and availability, TCL's new 32-inch G64 gaming monitor starts at $649, with the bigger and badder sizes launching later this year with pricing unknown for now. TCL is aiming to provide PC gamers with an OLED experience without the huge OLED pricing, and we're all for it.

Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL Home Theater, explains: "TCL has always designed TVs with gamers in mind, incorporating innovative technologies to enable enhanced game play. We are now combining that expertise with our advanced QD-Mini LED display technology, to create premium gaming monitors. By offering high speed, high brightness, amazing contrast, and most importantly fine shadow detail, these new gaming monitors provide a true TCL Gamer's Advantage".

He continued: "It's an honor to have such a long history with Call of Duty and now see the partnership evolve to reflect TCL's superior innovations in premium gaming monitors".