Prepare your PlayStation 5 SSD, Horizon Forbidden West is almost 100GB

Horizon Forbidden West pre-load on PS5 and PS4 begins, with the EU version weighing in at 97GB, US version is 86GB, Japan is 82GB.

Horizon Forbidden West is now pre-loading PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 right now, and now we know how much SSD storage space you'll need on the PS5 to install it.

According to PlayStation Game Size, the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West weighs in at close to 100GB for gamers in Europe, coming in at 97GB. US gamers will have a download size of 86.5GB, while gamers in Japan will be enjoying the smallest download for Horizon Forbidden West clocking in at 82.7GB.

Why is the EU version of Horizon Forbidden West so big? Language packs. There are many languages throughout the EU, hence the download size is between 15GB bigger (from the JP version) or 10.5GB bigger (than the US version) of the game.

As for Horizon Forbidden West, you're looking at "Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders. Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why".

"It's up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past - all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy".