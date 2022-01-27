Horizon Forbidden West is finished and ready to ship on PS4 and PS5

Sony's next big first-party game Horizon Forbidden West is officially 100% finished and ready to ship on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Sony's next big PlayStation console exclusive has been finalized.

Horizon Forbidden West has officially gone gold, and is now feature-complete and ready to ship. Guerrilla Games announced the news today with much fanfare, locking in the February 18, 2022 release date for Aloy's new adventure.

The sequel is one of the most ambitious games in the new PS5 generation, and Guerrilla's biggest title to date. Horizon Forbidden West introduces a significant amount of changes to gameplay, including fundamental shake-ups to verticality and exploration with free climbing and an arc glider. There's also a new outfit-based gear system that will buff skills and abilities.

Paired with higher-end graphics and other optimizations on the PS5, Horizon Forbidden West looks to be a must-have game for PlayStation 5 owners. Don't forget to buy the cheaper $59.99 PS4 version since Sony is giving out free PS5 upgrades.

Today Sony also released in-game footage of Horizon Forbidden West running on a PlayStation 4 Pro console...and it looks pretty smooth.

Check it out below: