All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Watch this self-driving car by Toyota that can drift all on its own

Researchers from the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) have made a self-driving Supra that can drift around race track obstacles.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Feb 4 2022 4:21 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new capability was achieved by the Toyota Research Institute (TRI).

TRI researchers modified a Toyota Supra to operate autonomously and drift around obstacles on a racetrack at Thunderhill Raceway without any human input. The TRI states that the objective of its work is to make autonomous vehicles more capable, and therefore safer, in scenarios such as driving on black ice or avoiding sudden obstacles.

"At TRI, our goal is to use advanced technologies that augment and amplify humans, not replace them. Through this project, we are expanding the region in which a car is controllable, with the goal of giving regular drivers the instinctual reflexes of a professional race car driver to be able to handle the most challenging emergencies and keep people safer on the road," said Avinash Balachandran, Senior Manager of TRI's Human Centric Driving Research.

Taking inspiration from how professional race car drivers choose to drift through difficult road conditions, TRI researchers programmed its vehicles to identify obstacles and drift around them in a controlled manner. The Nonlinear Model Predictive Control (NMPC) software allows the car to "calculate a whole new trajectory every twentieth of a second."

You can read more about the feat on the TRI website.

Watch this self-driving car by Toyota that can drift all on its own 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

DieCast Hotwheels '20 Toyota GR Supra - HW Speed Graphics 5/10 [White]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
$12.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/3/2022 at 11:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, youtube.com, tri.global

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.