All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PS5 sales figures: PS5 hits 17.3 million shipments, PS4 at 117.1m

Sony delivers updated PlayStation console sales figures and shows a significant decline in PS4 shipments as the PS5 slowly rises.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 2:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's latest Q3'21 earnings report delivers updated PS4 and PS5 shipment numbers...and they're not incredibly impressive.

PS5 sales figures: PS5 hits 17.3 million shipments, PS4 at 117.1m 4533 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The worldwide semiconductor shortage is taking a big bite out of consumer hardware sales. Sony's video games consoles are being hit particularly hard by the scarcity, leading to constrained supply of its PlayStation 4 and newer PlayStation 5 consoles.

Choked supply lines have dropped overall sales of the PS5, which has not met the PS4's shipments during the same period. The PS5 has now shipped 17.3 million units worldwide in its first 13 months, as compared to the PS4's 20.2 million units sold during the same period (a 2.5 million difference).

Total PS4 shipments now sit at 117.1 million units as sell-in rapidly drops. In Q3'21, Sony delivered the lowest PS4 shipments for the second quarter in a row. PlayStation 4 shipments have fallen by a staggering -96% since Holiday 2019, which was the last strong period of PS4 shipments (6 million).

PS5 sales figures: PS5 hits 17.3 million shipments, PS4 at 117.1m 4 | TweakTown.com

Sony has said it has no plans to stop producing the PlayStation 4, however supply restrictions, market saturation, and tandem PlayStation 5 production will no-doubt continue the PS4's overall decline.

Sony had originally expected FY22, which ends in April 2023, to deliver the largest shipment of PlayStation consoles ever. Based on materials provided by Sony, we estimated that as many as 23 million PlayStation 5's could be delivered in FY22.

This plan has likely been adjusted to reflect the current chip shortage.

Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.30
$37.30$37.30$36.63
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2022 at 2:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sie.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.