All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million

Microsoft obfuscates Xbox console sales data, but one number-cruncher has put together compelling hardware shipment estimates for Xbox Series consoles.

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has shipped at least 25 million Xbox Series consoles, but actual sell-in could have been as high as 35.9 million by the end of 2024.

Xbox Series X/S console shipments may have hit nearly 36 million by the end of 2024, new analysis indicates.

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million 2
6

Editor's Note: The data provided below is based on estimates, not confirmed values. The millions of units are also based on sell-in/shipments and not sell-through. Microsoft does not share hardware unit sales data (neither shipments nor sell-through). Only AMD and Sony have delivered confirmed values.

New analysis from Install Base number-cruncher JPB (aka Welfare on YouTube) could shed light on mythical Xbox Series console figures. According to the data provided, Microsoft may have shipped up to 35.9 million Xbox Series consoles from launch to present.

Where did this number come from? Aren't Xbox Series sales around 25 million?

After all, AMD did just announce that Gen 9 consoles beat 100 million (slide 25). AMD's marketing director also shared an image showing 100 million AMD consoles sold. And Sony just recently confirmed it shipped 75 million PS5s.

Simple math shows 100 - 75 = 25. So what gives? How can Xbox Series sales be in excess of 25 million?

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million 100
6

During the earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su actually said that Gen 9 console sales have surpassed 100 million, meaning that shipments beat 100 million. The full quote is accompanied by the marketing director's image on Twitter:

"Overall, this console generation has been very strong, highlighted by cumulative unit shipments surpassing 100 million in the fourth quarter."

The numbers we're about to get into can actually co-exist with AMD's statement because we don't know by how much Gen 9 console shipments exceeded 100 million. AMD only confirmed that cumulative unit shipments passed this mark.

This also tracks with the estimated data. Based on the estimates, total Gen 9 console shipments would not have exceeded 100 million until the end of 2024, throughout the October - December holiday period.

Gen 9 console shipments at the end of September 2024:

  • Xbox Series - 33.4 million (estimated)
  • PlayStation 5 - 65.5 million (confirmed)

Combined, that's 98.9 million shipments by the end of September (Q3 calendar period), just shy of the 100 million threshold. Sony's massive 9.5 million PS5-and-PS5 Pro shipment could have pushed total Gen 9 console shipments well past the milestone.

If the numbers are accurate, then total cumulative Gen 9 shipments could have been 110.9 million by the end of 2024.

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million 3Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million 4

Now on to the Xbox Series shipment numbers, but before we do, let's recap. So far we know for certain that A) Sony has shipped 75 million PS5s, and B) Microsoft has shipped at least 25 million Xbox Series consoles.

As for the data itself, Welfare methodically breaks down the numbers on a quarter-by-quarter basis and shows the math used to determine the figures. The method appears to be well-reasoned, thorough, and aligns with predictions made by other sales data firms. It uses data given directly by Microsoft to indirectly glean hardware revenues (see above and below), which are then used against other sales-tracking data to get a better picture of global shipments.

The unit sales information is based on estimates, of course, and can't be verified.

Based on the data, Xbox Series console shipments could look something like this on a fiscal year basis:

  • FY21 - 6.5 million
  • FY22 - 9.6 million
  • FY23 - 8.7 million
  • FY24 - 7.2 million
  • FY251H - 3.9 million
  • Cumulative total - 35.9 million

As for the "Xbox Series only sold 2 million consoles in 2024" reports, that is debunked in this video.

Xbox Series shipment estimates are as high as 35.9 million 1
6
Photo of the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console
Best Deals: Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$429 USD
$429 USD $448 USD
Buy
$520 CAD
$1197.70 CAD $1197.70 CAD
Buy
$429 USD
$429 USD $448 USD
Buy
$429 USD
$429 USD $448 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2025 at 4:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles