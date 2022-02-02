All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS4 sales at lowest point for second consecutive quarter in a row

PlayStation 4 worldwide shipments are at their lowest point for the second consecutive quarter in a row at just 0.2 million units.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 2 2022 12:36 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Feb 2 2022 12:44 PM CST
Sony's once-mighty PlayStation 4 console has petered out considerably as the company delivers the lowest shipment figures for the second quarter running.

Sony just published megaton results for Q3'21, raking in $7.1 billion in revenues (second highest quarter in PlayStation history) and $817 million in operating profit (the best Q3 in history), all driven by strong software and hardware sales.

Sony also set a not-so-impressive record in the period by shipping less PlayStation 4 consoles than any other holiday period in the platform's history. The games-maker only shipped 200,000 PS4s during Holiday 2021. This is the second quarter in a row that Sony shipped this particular low PS4 volume.

The numbers punctuate a significant decline in PlayStation 4 console shipments since the debut of the PlayStation 5. While Sony does want consumers to buy its new system, component shortages are another major factor for the dwindling PS4 sell-in.

The last high point for PS4 shipments was Holiday 2019 (Q3'19). Two years later, console system shipments have fallen -96%.

Total PS4 sell-in for Fiscal Year 2021 is a low 0.9 million units--the lowest it has ever been since the console released.

NEWS SOURCE:sie.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

