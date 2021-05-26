All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony will sell more PS5s next year than any other PlayStation console

Sony expects the PlayStation 5's cumulative third-year shipments to beat the PlayStation 4 by at least 5 million units worldwide.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 11:03 PM CDT
Sony has outlined forecasts for the PlayStation 5's second and third year shipments, and estimations show the next-gen console could outpace the PS4 by over 5 million units by FY2022.

After a significant market push and chip allocation, Sony says its FY2022 period (ending March 31, 2023) will sell more PlayStation consoles than any other point in SIE history.

"We're planning next year's PS5 availability to ensure FY2022 will represent the highest number of consoles that we've ever sold in PlayStation history,"SIE President Jim Ryan told investors.

The company revealed internal forecasts for the PS5's performance through FY2021 and FY2022, and a quick bit of math shows Sony expects the PlayStation 5 shipments to reach over 45 million units by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Here's a breakdown:

  • FY20 - 7.8 million units
  • FY21 - 14.8 million+
  • FY22 - ~23 million units

Total = 45.6 million PS5 shipments

In contrast, the PS4 sold 40.1 million units in the same timeframe.

Sony's Jim Ryan says the PlayStation 5 demand is beyond normal levels but SIE has taken significant steps to open up availability despite semiconductor shortages.

"Demand is insatiable. PlayStation 5 consoles are selling out in seconds. I've never seen anything like this before."

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

