Halo TV show release date: Streaming only on Paramount+ in March

The new Halo TV show will premiere on March 24, 2022 exclusively on Paramount+ streaming service, CBS has announced today.

Published Sun, Jan 30 2022 2:25 PM CST
The new Halo TV show will premiere in March exclusively on Paramount+.

The release date for the new Halo TV show was recently outed in a new CBS promo and it's great news: Master Chief will debut on the silver screen on March 24, 2022 on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Halo series steward 343 Industries has been quite open about the new show. It takes place in a divergent "Silver timeline," which runs parallel to the lore and canon established in the games and novels. The idea here is to make Halo more adaptable to the small screen and give creators more liberties to shape the series while trying something new in the process.

Master Chief and Cortana are still big parts of the show, as is Dr. Catherine Halsey and the Spartan-II program, but the exact timeline and events has been shaken up. There's also a new fireteam called Silver Team...and the recent teasers show Chief discovering some ancient forerunner relics.

In the past, showrunners have promised to deliver a more dramatic and human story:

"It is a very different genre, it's futuristic, space-based science fiction, it's not fantasy. It took us a long time to get the script but we felt like we had something that was really interesting and felt like it belonged on Showtime in terms of its character depth, and it's gonna be a big show," Showtime CEO David Nevins said in 2018.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

