All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

D2 Act 6: Streamer indicates D2R expansion possible with new act

After 22 years of waiting, Diablo 2 could finally get a new act: D2's Act 6 possibly outed by popular D2R streamer/speedrunner.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 23 2022 2:10 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After 21 years of waiting, D2's mythical Act 6 could finally be released.

D2 Act 6: Streamer indicates D2R expansion possible with new act 75 | TweakTown.com

Popular Diablo 2 streamer and speedrunner MrLlamaSC may have accidentally outed plans for a new Act 6 in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

"You want standard of heroes to do something? Well when Act 6...," MrLlama said, quickly realizing what he said on a Twitch live stream and deflecting with: "Yeah...that'd be great if they gave us some sort of way to use it."

Read Also: Diablo 2 gets its first new runeword in 17 years, and it's amazing

Act 6 could be part of a new paid expansion for Diablo 2 Resurrected, something like the 2001 release of Lord of Destruction.

Blizzard is currently releasing new D2 content with Patch 2.4, the first major patch since 2005, including new runewords, character rebalances, and tons of other adjustments.

Patch 2.4 is seen as the beginning of Diablo 2's revitalization and could utilize the standard of heroes item in some way. SoH's are dropped alongside Hellfire Torch charms when defeating the uber brothers during the Pandemonium event...but their exact use remains a mystery. For years gamers have created urban legends and stories around SoH but their true purpose still remains unknown.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, twitch.tv

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.