Diablo 2: New runewords, set tweaks, merc buffs, and more coming soon

Blizzard plans to unlock Diablo 2 Resurrected's potential with tons of new items, buffs, fixes and content to expand the game.

Published Wed, Dec 15 2021 5:28 PM CST
It's finally happening: Diablo 2 is getting new runewords for the first time in 16 years.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting new runewords and a ton of other adjustments in 2022, Blizzard has announced. D2R Patch 2.4 will introduce ladder and a ton of changes including multiple character class adjustments, a huge tweak to all set items to make them a lot better(most of the set items are simply unusable garbage), new runewords and cube recipes, and even major buffs to mercenary characters (maybe the Act 3 merc will be viable now?).

Check below for a full list of changes that are being planned for v2.4:

"We're reviewing underused skills, assessing casting delays, making tooltip quality-of-life changes, and more."

Amazon

  • Improved melee skills like Impale, Fend
  • Buffed bow skills

Assassin

  • Buffs to Martial Arts skills, improved combos
  • New trap synergies

Barbarian

  • Buffed Leap Attack and Grim Ward
  • Adjusted skill synergies
  • Want to make Throw barbs more viable

Druid

  • Buffed fire skills, improved casting
  • May boost health of summons
  • Werebear buffs

Necromancer

  • Boost underused summons like Golems
  • Possible buff to bone skills and synergies

Paladin

  • Fist of the Heavens to become more viable
  • Scale offensive auras, boosted AoE and Thorns

Sorceress

  • Better frozen armor benefits
  • Boosted lightning skills with extra synergies
  • Fire skills may get boosted like Hydra and Inferno

New Horadric Cube Recipes, Set Item changes, and new Rune Words are on the horizon! New Horadric Cube Recipes being implemented will allow for upgrading the item quality of Set Items to give more item build possibilities.

Set Item changes will update underperforming Set Items, to have more bonuses, giving players more incentive to pursue Partial and Full set items that can complement the skill changes alluded above.

Lastly, new Rune Words will be added to complement the Skill and Mercenary changes coming in the update.

NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

