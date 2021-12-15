Diablo 2: New runewords, set tweaks, merc buffs, and more coming soon

Blizzard plans to unlock Diablo 2 Resurrected's potential with tons of new items, buffs, fixes and content to expand the game.

It's finally happening: Diablo 2 is getting new runewords for the first time in 16 years.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting new runewords and a ton of other adjustments in 2022, Blizzard has announced. D2R Patch 2.4 will introduce ladder and a ton of changes including multiple character class adjustments, a huge tweak to all set items to make them a lot better(most of the set items are simply unusable garbage), new runewords and cube recipes, and even major buffs to mercenary characters (maybe the Act 3 merc will be viable now?).

Check below for a full list of changes that are being planned for v2.4:

"We're reviewing underused skills, assessing casting delays, making tooltip quality-of-life changes, and more."

Amazon

Improved melee skills like Impale, Fend

Buffed bow skills

Assassin

Buffs to Martial Arts skills, improved combos

New trap synergies

Barbarian

Buffed Leap Attack and Grim Ward

Adjusted skill synergies

Want to make Throw barbs more viable

Druid

Buffed fire skills, improved casting

May boost health of summons

Werebear buffs

Necromancer

Boost underused summons like Golems

Possible buff to bone skills and synergies

Paladin

Fist of the Heavens to become more viable

Scale offensive auras, boosted AoE and Thorns

Sorceress

Better frozen armor benefits

Boosted lightning skills with extra synergies

Fire skills may get boosted like Hydra and Inferno