Diablo 2: New runewords, set tweaks, merc buffs, and more coming soon
Blizzard plans to unlock Diablo 2 Resurrected's potential with tons of new items, buffs, fixes and content to expand the game.
It's finally happening: Diablo 2 is getting new runewords for the first time in 16 years.
Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting new runewords and a ton of other adjustments in 2022, Blizzard has announced. D2R Patch 2.4 will introduce ladder and a ton of changes including multiple character class adjustments, a huge tweak to all set items to make them a lot better(most of the set items are simply unusable garbage), new runewords and cube recipes, and even major buffs to mercenary characters (maybe the Act 3 merc will be viable now?).
Check below for a full list of changes that are being planned for v2.4:
"We're reviewing underused skills, assessing casting delays, making tooltip quality-of-life changes, and more."
Amazon
- Improved melee skills like Impale, Fend
- Buffed bow skills
Assassin
- Buffs to Martial Arts skills, improved combos
- New trap synergies
Barbarian
- Buffed Leap Attack and Grim Ward
- Adjusted skill synergies
- Want to make Throw barbs more viable
Druid
- Buffed fire skills, improved casting
- May boost health of summons
- Werebear buffs
Necromancer
- Boost underused summons like Golems
- Possible buff to bone skills and synergies
Paladin
- Fist of the Heavens to become more viable
- Scale offensive auras, boosted AoE and Thorns
Sorceress
- Better frozen armor benefits
- Boosted lightning skills with extra synergies
- Fire skills may get boosted like Hydra and Inferno
New Horadric Cube Recipes, Set Item changes, and new Rune Words are on the horizon! New Horadric Cube Recipes being implemented will allow for upgrading the item quality of Set Items to give more item build possibilities.
Set Item changes will update underperforming Set Items, to have more bonuses, giving players more incentive to pursue Partial and Full set items that can complement the skill changes alluded above.
Lastly, new Rune Words will be added to complement the Skill and Mercenary changes coming in the update.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|CAD $58.99
|CAD $58.99
|CAD $54.99
* Prices last scanned on 12/15/2021 at 5:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.