AMD staff: Navi 24 primarily made for laptops, with new Rembrandt APUs

AMD's new mid-range Navi 24 GPU debuts, to mostly negative reviews -- but the GPU itself will find its way into the Rembrandt APU.

AMD has launched its new Navi 24 GPU with barely a whimper, powering the new Radeon RX 6500 XT -- of which I'll have my review up soon, my card only arrived a few hours ago -- and now an AMD staffer has cleared up how the company will be deploying its Navi 24 GPU.

AMD Linux NPI SW Architect John Bridgman explains: "The primary use of Navi 24 will be in laptops paired with a Rembrandt APU, which has full video functionality and Gen4 PCIe. My impression was that it was just encode that was limited in Navi 24, not decode - still not sure if that limitation is real or just a typo on the product page. Trying to find out a definitive answer".

The reason Bridgman addressed the video functionality on Navi 24 is that the GPU itself doesn't support H264/265/AV1 encoding -- which is a big deal, something all Navi 24 GPUs -- the workstation-focused GPUs in the PRO W6400, W6500M, and W6300M, and the new W6400.