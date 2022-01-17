All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Asteroid 3,400 foot-wide will approach Earth, track it with NASA here

NASA has confirmed that a massive asteroid measuring in at around 3,400 feet in diameter will be approaching Earth very soon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 2:02 AM CST
NASA has its eyes on space and is constantly looking for anything that may pose as a threat to our little blue planet.

The space agency recently confirmed via an entry in its Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) that an asteroid dubbed 7482 (1994 PC1) will be making its closest approach with Earth on January 18, 2022. The space rock is estimated to be around 3,400 feet wide and will safely zoom past Earth at 47,000 mph and at a distance of five times the distance between the Earth and the moon (1.2 million miles).

BusinessInsider reports that the 1994 PC1 is around half a mile wide, which is around the size of the Empire State Building in New York. Due to its size and its "close" approach with Earth, NASA is tracking the whereabouts of the space rock and has recently announced that you can join in on the tracking as well by heading over to the NASA Eyes website. Additionally, the space agency explains that asteroid 1994 PC1 is "very well known and has been studied for decades by planetary our defense experts".

Track the asteroid on the NASA Eyes website here.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, tweaktown.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

