This is the next big company with massive plans for the metaverse

There is a new company on the horizon that is preparing for a big step into the world of cryptocurrency and the Metaverse.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 3:33 AM CST
The Metaverse is being eyed by many companies around the world, and now one very well-known company has announced its plans to join.

According to a report from CNBC, Walmart filed several trademarks application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in December 2021 that state an intention for the company to sell virtual merchandise. One of the trademark applications states that Walmart intends to sell various virtual goods that fall under the following categories; electronics, appliances, apparel, home goods, toys, and personal care products.

Notably, another filing shows that Walmart is interested in creating its own cryptocurrency payment system as well as developing its own collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who spoke to Business Insider, the language that is used throughout the trademark filings shows "there's a lot of planning going on behind the scenes about how they're going to address cryptocurrency".

"Walmart is continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences. We don't have anything further to share today, but it's worth noting we routinely file trademark applications as part of the innovation process," Walmart said to Insider.

"There's a lot of language in [the filings], which shows that there's a lot of planning going on behind the scenes about how they're going to address cryptocurrency, how they're going to address the metaverse and the virtual world that appears to be coming or that's already here," said trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

