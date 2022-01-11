AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers are here
AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers offer up to 7% more performance in God of War @ 4K on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 10:28 PM CST
AMD has released their latest Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers for Radeon GPU owners, with support and improvements for Monster Hunter Rise and God of War.
God of War gets some decent performance improvements on RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6700 XT all receiving up to 7% more performance in God of War at 4K Ultra settings over the previous driver version 21.12.1.
You can download the new AMD Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers right here (465MB download).
Support For:
- Monster Hunter Rise
- God of War
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
- Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
