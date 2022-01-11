AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers are here

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers offer up to 7% more performance in God of War @ 4K on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

AMD has released their latest Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers for Radeon GPU owners, with support and improvements for Monster Hunter Rise and God of War.

God of War gets some decent performance improvements on RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6700 XT all receiving up to 7% more performance in God of War at 4K Ultra settings over the previous driver version 21.12.1.

You can download the new AMD Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers right here (465MB download).

Support For: