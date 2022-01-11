All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers are here

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers offer up to 7% more performance in God of War @ 4K on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 10:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has released their latest Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers for Radeon GPU owners, with support and improvements for Monster Hunter Rise and God of War.

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers are here 504 | TweakTown.com

God of War gets some decent performance improvements on RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6700 XT all receiving up to 7% more performance in God of War at 4K Ultra settings over the previous driver version 21.12.1.

You can download the new AMD Adrenalin 22.1.1 drivers right here (465MB download).

Support For:

  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • God of War
  • Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
  • Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
  • Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB GDRR6 (RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1539.99
$1549.95$1595.95$1580.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2022 at 10:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.