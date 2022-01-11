All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk shares wild teaser of Starship launch and catch tower

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has dropped a short teaser video showcasing the incredible Starship launch and catch tower on Twitter.

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 2:33 AM CST
Elon Musk has taken to his official Twitter account to share a teaser video of the highly anticipated Starship launch and catch tower.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a video showcasing the "launch & catch tower" located at the Starbase facility located in Texas. The launch and catch tower will be used for launching the massive Starship rocket that's expected to be able to send 100 tons of weight into space and then catching it with its chopstick prongs when it returns back down for Earth. Musk has called the entire large structure "Mechazilla".

The tower is necessary for SpaceX to place the 160-foot-tall ship on top of the next-generation booster dubbed Super Heavy, combined the entire structure stands at around 400 feet tall. Super Heavy will be a big step in the space exploration and transportation industry as it will be the first project that may allow humans to walk on the surface of Mars. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk shares wild teaser of Starship launch and catch tower 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:inverse.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

