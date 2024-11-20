All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX unlocks new Starship development phase after success of 6th flight

SpaceX has completed its sixth flight of the world's largest and most powerful rocket, Starship, and its success has unlocked a new development phase.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX completed its sixth Starship flight, launching from Starbase on November 19, 2024. The Super Heavy booster engaged its 33 Raptor engines but aborted a catch tower attempt due to risk mitigation processes, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX has just wrapped up its sixth flight of Starship where the company once again expanded the envelop of what's possible with Ship and its booster Super Heavy.

The Elon Musk-led company launched Starship from Starbase on November 19, 2024, with the massive Super Heavy booster engaging its 33 Raptor engines to push Ship to its designated altitude for separation. Once separation was complete, Super Heavy began the process of returning to the launch site for a catch attempt by the launch tower, as was proven possible in Flight 5.

However, during this phase, automated health monitoring checks were conducted on Super Heavy and the catch tower, resulting in risk mitigation processes being triggered, causing Super Heavy to abort the catch tower attempt.

Super Heavy executed a divert maneuver and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. As for Ship, the vessel was able to reach orbit, and, for the first time, reignited a Raptor engine while in space, demonstrating its capability of being able to conduct a deorbit burn and proving that Ship is capable of steering itself back into Earth's atmosphere for reentry.

Despite Super Heavy having to pull out of another catch tower attempt, SpaceX has deemed Flight 6 a success as lots of valuable data was gathered from "multiple thermal protection experiments," as well as "the successful flight through subsonic speeds at a more aggressive angle of attack."

"With data and flight learnings as our primary payload, Starship's sixth flight test once again delivered. Lessons learned will directly make the entire Starship system more reliable as we close in on full and rapid reusability," writes SpaceX

NEWS SOURCES:arstechnica.com, spacex.com
Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

