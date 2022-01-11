All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PayPal drops a major cryptocurrency teaser for a 'PayPal Coin'

PayPal's senior vice president of cryptocurrencies has just dropped a major teaser for a larger adoption in the crypto space.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 1:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PayPal has made a very interesting announcement regarding the cryptocurrency space and how the company plans on moving towards adopting it.

PayPal drops a major cryptocurrency teaser for a 'PayPal Coin' 01 | TweakTown.com

PayPal is no stranger to the cryptocurrency industry as the company approved trading of cryptocurrency to all its users on its platform back in 2020. This change allowed for US PayPal users to complete transactions with cryptocurrency while also allowing users to purchase cryptocurrencies on select exchanges.

Now, PayPal's General Manager of Blockchain, Crypto, and Digital Currencies, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, has indicated to Bloomberg that the company is considering releasing its own stablecoin. Engadget reports that a software developer Steve Moser discovered code and images for a "PayPal Coin" and gave it to Bloomberg.

According to Jose Fernandez da Ponte, "We are researching a stablecoin; if and when we seek to proceed, we would, of course, work closely with appropriate regulators." If PayPal decides to move forward with its own stablecoin, it will be backed by the US dollar, but there is nothing to absolutely confirm that the company will be moving specifically in this direction.

NEWS SOURCES:altcoinbuzz.io, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.