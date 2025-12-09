Biwin's CL100 Mini SSDs go on sale, coin-sized SSD storage with up to 2TB of capacity

The coin-sized Biwin CL100 Mini SSDs, available in capacities of up to 2TB offer NVMe SSD speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s in a versatile compact size.

TL;DR: The Biwin CL100 Mini SSD offers ultra-compact, microSD-sized storage with PCIe 4.0 x2 and NVMe 1.4 support, delivering read speeds up to 3,700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,400 MB/s. Ideal for laptops, gaming devices, and 4K editing, it features IP68 durability and dynamic SLC caching for high performance.

The new Biwin CL100 might look like a microSD card, but it's actually a Mini SSD with read speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s. Biwin CL100 Mini SSDs feature compact dimensions of 15.0 x 17.0 x 1.4 mm, with advanced LGA packaging technology, making this brand-new coin-sized storage option considerably faster than even the new microSD Express format, which tops out at 985 MB/s.

Biwin's CL100 Mini SSDs offer read and write speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s and 3,400 MB/s, respectively, image credit: Biwin.

Biwin's CL100 Mini SSDs are PCIe 4.0 x2 and NVMe 1.4-compliant, available in three capacities: 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. Prices start at around $85 USD and go up to over $300 USD for the 2TB model (via retailer JD.com). As a new storage format compatible with laptops, desktops, and mobile devices, Biwin CL100 Mini SSDs are launching alongside the portable and compact Biwin Mini SSD Reader RD510 for plug-and-play compatibility.

Biwin says that its new Mini SSDs were designed for ultra-thin laptops, handheld gaming devices, and mini PCs, offering a microSD-sized storage expansion option that delivers ultra-fast performance.

The Biwin Mini SSD Reader RD510 is sold separately, image credit: Biwin.

And with that, Biwin adds that the read and write speeds of up to 3,700 MB/s and 3,400 MB/s, respectively, are fast enough for 4K video editing, AI model training, high-end gaming, and other demanding workloads. Like premium microSD cards, the Biwin's CL100 Mini SSDs ship with IP68-rated dustproof and waterproof protection, can withstand drops from up to 3 meters, and are usable in harsh environments.

Like SSDs, the CL100 Mini SSDs feature dynamic SLC caching, intelligent thermal throttling, and other features to enhance performance and efficiency. It's unknown whether these will make their way to other markets, but there's a good chance, given that Biwin's SSD products are available for purchase at retailers like Newegg.