NASA says this will hit the James Webb Space Telescope and damage it

NASA experts have explained that the James Webb Space Telescope will be subject to some damages that'll shorten its lifespan.

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 1:07 AM CST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is moving into a new period of its unfolding process that will gear it up for operations, but what if it gets hit with a piece of space debris?

The James Webb Telescope will be orbiting the Sun the same as Earth does, and as Earth experiences shooting stars or meteorites, the James Webb Space Telescope will likely encounter micrometeorites that may damage the observatory. During a livestream over the weekend, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center scientist Michelle Thaller explained that the agency took into account the likelihood of the observatory being impacted by space debris, and said that these impacts might damage the large mirrors.

Julie Van Campen, a NASA engineer, explained that if a micrometeorite was to damage and break one of Webb's large mirrors, there isn't much that can be done about it, saying, "What you see is what you get". However, if the observatory's large protective sunshield was hit with a micrometeorite, tearing the first layer, there would still be four more layers of protection in space.

Read more: NASA drops 'major' update for the James Webb Telescope unfolding

The NASA experts note that the location the JWST is going to be situated in is a "cleaner place when it comes to space junk", and that "it's actually a very nice place to be". Additionally, Van Campen said that the chances of the observatory being destroyed by space junk "was part of our lifetime calculations", which NASA expects to be at least ten years for the JWST.

Read more: James Webb Space Telescope closes in on destination, but why there?

NASA says this will hit the James Webb Space Telescope and damage it 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

