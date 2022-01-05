All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL intros its new B660 micro-ATX motherboards, Alder Lake ready

COLORFUL intros its new Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' ready CVN B660M and Battle-AX B660M series motherboards, Micro-ATX form.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 6:00 AM CST
COLORFUL has just announced two new B660 micro-ATX motherboards with the introduction of the new COLORFUL CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660M GAMING PRO motherboards, and new COLORFUL BATTLE-AX B660M-HD DELUXE V20 entry-level B660 board.

COLORFUL intros its new B660 micro-ATX motherboards, Alder Lake ready 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Starting with the new COLORFUL CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660M GAMING PRO, we have the expected next-gen PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for your graphics card, and 4 x DDR4 memory slots which support up to DDR4-3200 for 64GB kits. There's also 2 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe slots, and 4 x SATA 3.0 ports for SSDs and HDDs.

COLORFUL is using a 15+1 digital power phase design that requires 8+4-pin ATX power connectors, that unlocks huge overclocking potential with Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. There's also USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connectivity offering 10Gbps of speeds, as well as enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking and super-fast Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth to boot.

COLORFUL intros its new B660 micro-ATX motherboards, Alder Lake ready 02 | TweakTown.com

There's also RGB lighting, which would be sorely missed on anything these days -- with the all-white gaming PC you've always wanted to build ready to go with a COLORFUL B660 series motherboard.

COLORFUL also introduced the COLORFUL BATTLE-AX B660M-HD DELUXE V20, a new entry-level B660 series motherboard with a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot -- down from the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot on the CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660M GAMING PRO.

COLORFUL intros its new B660 micro-ATX motherboards, Alder Lake ready 03 | TweakTown.com

There are 2 x DDR4 DIMM slots that still support up to 64GB kits with dual 32GB kits, as well as 2 x PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe slots and 4 x SATA 3.0 ports for SSDs and HDDs. There's no 2.5GbE networking here, but 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, and more.

