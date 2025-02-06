MSI's upcoming budget-focused AMD B850 motherboards: tuned for Ryzen X3D CPUs, latest I/O tech

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Motherboards

MSI's new fleet of AMD B850-based motherboards are for budget PC systems: tuned for Ryzen X3D processors, with the latest I/O features.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI is set to release new AMD B850-based motherboards in Q2 2025, targeting budget gaming PCs. These boards, including models like the MPG B850I Edge WIFI and B850 Gaming PLUS WIFI PZ, will support Ryzen X3D processors and feature advanced I/O connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Gen5 PCIe, and 5GbE ethernet.

MSI will soon release its fleet of new AMD B850-based motherboards, focusing on the budget gaming PC side of the market, but the new mobos will be tuned for Ryzen X3D processors and feature the latest I/O connectivity.

2

Our friends at Wccftech got their hands on an upcoming MSI AM5 B850 roadmap, with 5 new motherboards based on the B850 chipset arriving in Q2 2025. We can expect a new MPG-branded B850 motherboard, with a Mini-ITX design, and a full-sized ATX motherboard in the upcoming B850 Gaming PLUS Wi-Fi PZ. These motherboards will include:

  • MSI MPG B850I Edge WIFI (Mini-ITX)
  • MSI PRO B850M-P WIFI (M-ATX)
  • MSI PRO B850M-B (M-ATX)
  • MSI B850 Gaming PLUS WIFI PZ (ATX)
  • MSI PRO B850M-A WIFI PZ (M-ATX)

Outside of the new MPG B850I Edge Wi-Fi and B850 Gaming PLUS Wi-Fi PZ motherboards, the rest of MSI's upcoming B850 motherboards are found in the PRO series. MSI's new B850 series motherboards will feature the latest I/O connectivity, including support for Wi-Fi 7, Gen5 PCIe and M.2 SSD slots, CPU and RAM overclocking, a bunch of EZ DIY features, and enthusiast-grade 5GbE ethernet.

MSI will have Wi-Fi 7 signaling at the full 320MHz band, with full functionality for AMD's family of Ryzen X3D processors including the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors. Mixing one of MSI's mid-range B850 motherboards and the 7800X3D or 9800X3D will make for a monster budget-friendly gaming PC.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

