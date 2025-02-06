MSI's upcoming budget-focused AMD B850 motherboards: tuned for Ryzen X3D CPUs, latest I/O tech

MSI's new fleet of AMD B850-based motherboards are for budget PC systems: tuned for Ryzen X3D processors, with the latest I/O features.

MSI will soon release its fleet of new AMD B850-based motherboards, focusing on the budget gaming PC side of the market, but the new mobos will be tuned for Ryzen X3D processors and feature the latest I/O connectivity.

Our friends at Wccftech got their hands on an upcoming MSI AM5 B850 roadmap, with 5 new motherboards based on the B850 chipset arriving in Q2 2025. We can expect a new MPG-branded B850 motherboard, with a Mini-ITX design, and a full-sized ATX motherboard in the upcoming B850 Gaming PLUS Wi-Fi PZ. These motherboards will include:

MSI MPG B850I Edge WIFI (Mini-ITX)

MSI PRO B850M-P WIFI (M-ATX)

MSI PRO B850M-B (M-ATX)

MSI B850 Gaming PLUS WIFI PZ (ATX)

MSI PRO B850M-A WIFI PZ (M-ATX)

Outside of the new MPG B850I Edge Wi-Fi and B850 Gaming PLUS Wi-Fi PZ motherboards, the rest of MSI's upcoming B850 motherboards are found in the PRO series. MSI's new B850 series motherboards will feature the latest I/O connectivity, including support for Wi-Fi 7, Gen5 PCIe and M.2 SSD slots, CPU and RAM overclocking, a bunch of EZ DIY features, and enthusiast-grade 5GbE ethernet.

MSI will have Wi-Fi 7 signaling at the full 320MHz band, with full functionality for AMD's family of Ryzen X3D processors including the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors. Mixing one of MSI's mid-range B850 motherboards and the 7800X3D or 9800X3D will make for a monster budget-friendly gaming PC.