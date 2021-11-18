TCL CSOT debuts world's first 4K 240Hz monitor, yes... 4K 240FPS!

We're only just getting comfortable in the world of 4K 120FPS gaming monitors thanks to the recent adoption of the newer HDMI 2.1 standard on the latest TVs... but now we have TCL blowing that out of the water with their new 32-inch 4K 240Hz gaming monitor.

Yeah, 4K at 240FPS.

TCL unveiled the new 32-inch UD 240Hz R800 "Gaming Display" which looks to be a plain-ish affair, with a curved 32-inch 4K panel of some sort. Is it LED, Micro-LED, or something else? I'm guessing we'll know soon enough, but we do know that TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.) is making the 32-inch 4K 240Hz panel.

This is beyond anything else on the market right now, which has reached a line of around 4K 144FPS right now on the very latest displays. We should expect TCL to sell this bad boy in China at first, but I've recently come into contact with TCL for monitor reviews here at TweakTown and would love to have one of the first. Imagine a new 32-inch 4K 240Hz monitor and a next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card... 'cause you're going to need it.