AMD's next-gen Ryzen chips will power Tesla Model 3, Model Y computers

Tesla's new MCU3 Infotainment Computer will be replacing Intel Atom A3950 chips, for AMD's new Ryzen chips in Model 3, Model Y.

Published Sat, Jan 1 2022 7:31 PM CST
Tesla updated its higher-end Modle S and Model X vehicles with their RDNA 2-based chips for infotainment systems, with Navi 22, Navi 23, and Navi 24 GPU designs used to replace Intel chips in Tesla EVs... now it's time for Model 3 and Model Y.

In a new tweet, Teslascope explained that Tesla's first Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with the new MCU3 Infotainment Computer "with AMD Ryzen" are now being produced and delivered in the US. Tesla's new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will also include the new 12v battery, as well as a new front camera housing.

The new Ryzen chip has 4G internet access blasting to the car as well, and will replace the Intel Atom A3950 chips that Tesla has been using in the previous-gen MCU infotainment systems in its cars.

"TESLA claims that their infotainment system allows for up to 10 TFLOPs of processing power which is on par with current-generation consoles such as the Sony PS5. The infotainment system comes with wireless controller compatibility and lets you game from any seat. And while TESLA doesn't mention any specs of this particular system, the hardware scene has a sense of what could be under the hood of the latest TESLA model S".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

