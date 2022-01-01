AMD's new Ryzen 9 6980HX mobile CPU teased, 6nm node in the nude

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor is nearly here, fresh off TSMC's new 6nm process and delivers 5.0GHz to Zen.

In the hours leading up to CES 2022 we're getting more concrete details about AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 6980HX processor -- codenamed "Rembrandt".

The chip in the above photo is of the AMD Rembrandt APU, inside of Alienware's upcoming m17 R5 gaming laptop. This is the Ryzen 9 6850HX processor, with an RDNA 2-based GPU next to it in the form of the Radeon RX 6700M which will have 10GB of GDDR6 memory. The m17 R5 gaming laptop will ship with the higher-end AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new Rembrandt APU arrives with a flagship Ryzen 9 6980X processor that has 8 cores and 16 threads on the refreshed Zen 3+ architecture, and for the first time on the Zen architecture: pushing 5.0GHz. AMD will most likely be pre-binning the chips, with the 45W power target most likely good for the most part -- but it will go over -- by how much, we'll find out soon.

There'll also be AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX APU which will have the same 8 cores and 16 threads, but have its CPU boost clock 100MHz lower -- so 4.9GHz versus 5.0GHz on the 6980HX -- still, impressive. The last one leaked is the Ryzen 7 6800H, which would also offer the same 8 cores and 16 threads, but at 300MHz slower than the 6850HX: down to 4.7GHz boost.

We will see the entire family of Rembrant APUs with the introduction of AMD's new Zen 3+ processors in the upcoming Ryzen 6000 mobile series GPU family later this week at CES 2022.