Beloved Halo modes coming to Halo Infinite: Multi-Team, Grifball, more
Although they were missing from launch, a number of fan-favorite Halo modes are returning to Halo Infinite including multi-team.
Dataminers have uncovered new medals in Halo Infinite that confirm old-school modes are making a comeback. While Halo Infinite launched without a slayer playlist (that's since been remedied), it's still missing a bunch of gametypes like Grifball, King of the Hill, and the legendary Zombies. Apparently that's going to change, too.
The medals are succinctly named to match their respective gametypes; clash of kings is obviously tailored to King of the Hill, and Undead Hunter can really only mean one thing. Oh, and multi-team was also confirmed by dataminer HaloDotAPI who just today discovered two new teams: Valkyrie and Hades, which join the existing Eagle and Cobra teams.
The leaked medals include:
- Clash of Kings
- Interception
- Reclaimer
- Saboteur
- Secure Line
- Signal Block
- The Sickness
- Undead Hunter
- Watch the Throne
- Zombie Slayer
