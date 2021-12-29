All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Beloved Halo modes coming to Halo Infinite: Multi-Team, Grifball, more

Although they were missing from launch, a number of fan-favorite Halo modes are returning to Halo Infinite including multi-team.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 5:17 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Missing from launch, iconic Halo game modes like Grifball, Multi-Team, and King of the Hill are returning to Halo Infinite.

Beloved Halo modes coming to Halo Infinite: Multi-Team, Grifball, more 6 | TweakTown.com

Dataminers have uncovered new medals in Halo Infinite that confirm old-school modes are making a comeback. While Halo Infinite launched without a slayer playlist (that's since been remedied), it's still missing a bunch of gametypes like Grifball, King of the Hill, and the legendary Zombies. Apparently that's going to change, too.

The medals are succinctly named to match their respective gametypes; clash of kings is obviously tailored to King of the Hill, and Undead Hunter can really only mean one thing. Oh, and multi-team was also confirmed by dataminer HaloDotAPI who just today discovered two new teams: Valkyrie and Hades, which join the existing Eagle and Cobra teams.

The leaked medals include:

  • Clash of Kings
  • Interception
  • Reclaimer
  • Saboteur
  • Secure Line
  • Signal Block
  • The Sickness
  • Undead Hunter
  • Watch the Throne
  • Zombie Slayer
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.86
$59.94$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2021 at 4:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamingintel.com, dexerto.com, twitter.com, autocode.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.