Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past $1 billion at the box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the first movie in the 'pandemic-era' to breach $1 billion box office milestone globally.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 27 2021 8:26 PM CST
Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker to reach $1 billion globally, a feat that has taken a considerable amount of time -- as Rise of the Skywalker came out in 2019. Between then and now the planet has been ravaged by the pandemic, with No Way Home destroying the box office in just a week.

Disney enjoyed the near-record-breaking 12-day run to $1 billion with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ties with Disney's own Star Wars: The Force Awakens which was the third-fastest movie in history to reach $1 billion. The only movies to beat that are also Disney movies, with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame quicker to the $1B punch.

Warner Bros. just red-pilled the planet with the huge release of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise, but it has fallen flat on its face compared to Disney and Marvel Studios with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Matrix Resurrections in comparison has only hauled in $69 million in 5 days, compared to $1 billion from No Way Home. WB can't blame the pandemic on that failure now, can they?

Spider-Man: No Way Home caught $81 million in box office receives from 4336 theaters across the United States over the weekend, beating The Matrix Resurrections with one hand tied behind its back.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

