Spider-Man: No Way Home swings past $1 billion at the box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker to reach $1 billion globally, a feat that has taken a considerable amount of time -- as Rise of the Skywalker came out in 2019. Between then and now the planet has been ravaged by the pandemic, with No Way Home destroying the box office in just a week.

Disney enjoyed the near-record-breaking 12-day run to $1 billion with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ties with Disney's own Star Wars: The Force Awakens which was the third-fastest movie in history to reach $1 billion. The only movies to beat that are also Disney movies, with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame quicker to the $1B punch.

Warner Bros. just red-pilled the planet with the huge release of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise, but it has fallen flat on its face compared to Disney and Marvel Studios with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Matrix Resurrections in comparison has only hauled in $69 million in 5 days, compared to $1 billion from No Way Home. WB can't blame the pandemic on that failure now, can they?

Spider-Man: No Way Home caught $81 million in box office receives from 4336 theaters across the United States over the weekend, beating The Matrix Resurrections with one hand tied behind its back.