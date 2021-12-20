All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Keanu Reeves: 'don't you f***ing stream' The Matrix Resurrections

Spider-Man: No Way Home captures $600M+ in opening weekend web

Spider-Man: No Way Home earns $260M in the US over the weekend, over $600M worldwide -- laughing in the face of the pandemic.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 11:06 PM CST
Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned a pretty penny over its opening weekend, with a haul of $260 million in the US over the weekend alone -- destroying pandemic-ridden box office numbers.

The new movie has now secured itself the honor of the second-best opening of all time, only behind fellow MCU flick Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: No Way Home took an estimated $260 million in the US, and another $340 million from over 60 overseas markets for a global box office opening weekend haul of over $600 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has absolutely destroyed the most recent MCU movie that hit theaters -- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Tend Rings -- which has secured $224 million since it hit theaters... back in September, some 3 months ago now. Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed that in a single weekend. Way to go, Spidey.

Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman said in a statement: "This weekend's historic 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve. All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film".

Spider-Man star himself Tom Holland wrote: "You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven't seen Spider-Man no way home yet... merry Christmas and you know what to do".

Spider-Man: No Way Home captures $600M+ in opening weekend web 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

