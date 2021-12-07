The Matrix Resurrections second trailer, check it out here

Neo 'still knows Kung-Fu' in the new Matrix Resurrections second trailer, detailing much, much more of what to expect on Dec 22.

It's finally here... the new trailer to The Matrix Resurrections, and seriously... the hype seems to be real... or not real, that depends on you. Take the red pill (or the blue pill) here:

The second trailer to The Matrix Resurrections is finally here, and while it provides more detail it still holds as much mystery as ever. We know that Neo (Thomas Anderson, played by Keanu Reeves) "still knows kung fu" and that Agent Smith is still somewhere in The Matrix, at least a version -- or a memory -- of him.

The Matrix Resurrections' new trailer really pushes into the Deja Vu side of things, emphasizing that "this isn't the story we think it is". I love that, and I think that The Matrix Resurrections is going to re-write the rule book on the original Matrix Trilogy, and if the hype is real -- cinema, and movies themselves.

Morpheus, which is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II -- taking over for Laurence Fishburne who played the character in the original Matrix Trilogy, says to Neo: "They taught you good. Made you believe their world was all you deserved. But some part of you knew that was a lie. Some part of you remembered what was real".

The Matrix Resurrections debuts on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22, 2021.