All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair

Secretlab's new The Witcher Edition gaming chair, nodding to the School of Wolf with the iconic medallion stitched on the chair.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 3:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Secretlab is no stranger to having some of the very biggest franchises in both the worlds of movies and gaming as their themed gaming chairs, with today seeing Secretlab introduce their exciting new The Witcher Edition gaming chair. Check it out:

Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

This is also not the first time Secretlab has worked with developer CD PROJEKT RED on a gaming chair, with the Cyberpunk 2077 Edition gaming chair still one of my very favorite gaming chairs of all time. The new Secretlab The Witcher Edition series gaming chair draws heavily from the magical realm of The Witcher, something that started with the first short story of The Witcher back in 1986 by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Since then, we've seen it grow into a hugely successful franchise in the gaming world with The Witcher games by CD PROJEKT RED, and the also massively successful The Witcher on Netflix starring Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League star Henry Cavill. Yeah, Superman...

It seems Secretlab has a thing for Superman since they've got a Superman chair, and now a The Witcher chair -- both of those characters are portrayed by actor -- and fellow gamer, Henry Cavill. Now Secretlab has a chair of each of his characters.

Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 01 | TweakTown.comSecretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 02 | TweakTown.com
Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 03 | TweakTown.com

Secretlab details the beautiful new The Witcher Edition gaming chair as "esigned as an ode to the legendary Geralt of Rivia, the Secretlab The Witcher Edition chair features intricate design elements inspired by his weapons and the metal-studded accents of the Grandmaster Legendary Wolven armor. With Geralt's signature on its right shoulder and his twin steel and silver swords on its back, the chair pays homage to the White Wolf himself. Each sword is embroidered in meticulous detail - down to the dual serpentine heads on the pommel - a nod to the vivid detail built into the game's environment, characters and stories".

Secretlab Head of Industrial Design, Vincent Sin, explains: "With its phenomenal world-building, stories and characters, there are few fantasy universes that are as intricate and immersive as The Witcher - that has gotten me almost 200 hours clocked in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt alone. Our designers wanted to bring the same magic and detail to the world's first official The Witcher seat, modeled after Geralt of Rivia himself. From the dual swords Geralt wields to the studded metal accents along the side wings, every aspect of the chair evokes a witcher's gear, reminiscent of the Continent's magic and monsters".

Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 17 | TweakTown.comSecretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 18 | TweakTown.com

Przemysław Juszczyk, Lead Graphic Designer, CD PROJEKT RED said: "We thoroughly enjoyed the creative process with Secretlab to explore various ideas for the world's first official The Witcher chair. It was important to us that every single design feature corresponded to an iconic part of Geralt's armor and weapons, and we know that fans will recognize and appreciate the different elements we've incorporated. It's truly a chair fit for the legendary witcher himself".

Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 11 | TweakTown.comSecretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 14 | TweakTown.com
Secretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 12 | TweakTown.comSecretlab announces the Secretlab The Witcher Edition gaming chair 13 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Funko POP Games: The Witcher-Geralt Action Figure Multicolor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.48
$16.48--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2021 at 2:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.