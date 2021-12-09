All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Rare solar eclipse photographed from deep space 1 million miles away

There was only one total solar eclipse in 2021, and it has been captured by a deep-space observatory 1 million miles away.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 12:34 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Many people missed out on the only total solar eclipse for 2021, but an observatory located one million miles out in deep space certainly didn't.

The only total solar eclipse for 2021 was only visible to those that were in Antarctica or in the Southern Ocean on Saturday, December 4. If you were located anywhere else you would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, or nothing at all. The remote locations to see the totallity of the solar eclipse didn't stop some resaerchers and photographers, who ventured out to the Union Glacier to take these photographs.

The photographers stationed on Union Glacier weren't the only cameras involved in the event, as NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DISCOVR) that's located 950,000 miles away from Earth in deep space had its camera pointed at the planet. The observatory was tracking the shadow of the solar eclipse as it passed over Earth and snapped an image using the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) built by NASA.

"The EPIC instrument on the DSCOVR spacecraft captured the eclipse's umbra, the dark, inner shadow of planet Earth. Shaped like a cone extending into space, it has a circular cross section most easily seen during an eclipse," NASA officials wrote.

Read more: Astronauts left in awe at 2021's only total solar eclipse, drops image

Read more: Only total solar eclipse of 2021 photographed, relive the rare event

Read more: Watch 2021's only total solar eclipse in just 1 minute with this video

Rare solar eclipse photographed from deep space 1 million miles away 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2021 at 11:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.