Only total solar eclipse of 2021 photographed, relive the rare event

A group of researchers has ventured out into harsh cold terrains to get photographs of the only total solar eclipse of 2021.

Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 1:34 AM CST
Over the weekend there was a the only total solar eclipse for the rest of the year, and while it wasn't visible to majority of people, individuals still managed to capture stunning photographs of it.

(Image credit: Felipe Trueba/Imagen Chile/AFP via Getty Images)

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes in front of the Sun from a viewers perspective, and depending on your location at Earth at the time, can make quite the spectacle for photography. On Saturday, December 4, a total solar eclipse, which only happens when the Moon is close enough to Earth that it blocks out the entirety of the Sun, was expected to happen for two minutes in Antarctica.

While a partial eclipse was viewable from other places around the world, Antarctica was the only location to view it in its totality. The harsh terrains of Antarctica didn't stop a group of photographers and scientists to venture to the Union Glacier in Antarctica to capture the moment. The above image taken by photographer Felipe Trueba for Imagen Chile, AFP is of the total solar eclipse. The next total solar eclipse isn't expected to happen until April 20th, 2023 and it will occur mostly over Asia.

Read more: How to view the only total solar eclipse of the year on December 4th

(Image credit: Felipe Trueba/Imagen Chile/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Theo Boris/Christian Lockwood /JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition/NASA TV)

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

