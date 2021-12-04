All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

BioShock 4 channels John Carpenter's The Thing with Antarctic city

BioShock 4 may have a lot in common with John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing, complete with an Antarctic setting.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Dec 4 2021 1:08 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BioShock 4 will reportedly take place during the 1960s and set in a brand new frozen city in the South Pole.

BioShock 4 channels John Carpenter's The Thing with Antarctic city 3323 | TweakTown.com

The next BioShock game will take place in the glacial surface of Antarctica, sources have told VideoGameChronicle and Sacred Symbols' Colin Moriarity.

BioShock 4, which is believed to be called BioShock Isolation, will trade the sunken city of Rapture in the Atlantic for the cold wastes of Borealis in the Antarctic. Sources also say it's set in the 1960s era which opens up all sorts of possibilities for pop culture references, and will be tied to the original BioShock games' storylines.

2K Games officially announced BioShock 4's development in 2019 after it formed a new studio called Cloud Chamber specifically to work on the next project. The studio consists of two branches--one in Montreal, Quebec and the other in Novato, California--that will collaborate on the project.

Job listings also suggest BioShock 4 will be developed for next-gen consoles and feature an open systemic world of next-level AI complete with a highly reactive, emergent world.

Here's everything we know about the new BioShock game, but bear in mind some of these details are likely to change as the game morphs and changes while in development:

  • Built with Unreal Engine 4 (may switch to UE5)
  • Being made for next-gen consoles, but could also release on current-gen PS4/Xbox One consoles
  • High-reactive, emergent sandbox world
  • FPS combat
  • Focus on experimentation and ingenuity
  • Narrative systems-driven experience
  • Dialog system (possibly multiple choice)
  • "High ambitions for tying AI and storytelling together"
  • "We are making amazing game mechanics and systems, with standard-setting player feel and responsiveness with AAA presentation"
Buy at Amazon

Bioshock: The Collection PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.49
$18.49$18.49$18.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/4/2021 at 1:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, patreon.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.