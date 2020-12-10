All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New BioShock game may be set in highly reactive, emergent open world

Cloud Chamber has high ambitions for its new BioShock game, including a highly-reactive emergent open world with advanced AI.

Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 4:23 PM CST
New job listings for BioShock 4 give clues on what to expect from the upcoming sequel.

New BioShock game may be set in highly reactive, emergent open world

A new BioShock game is in development for next-gen consoles, but it won't be here for a while. While official details are light, we can glean some details on what the game might offer based on recent job listings from developer Cloud Chamber Games.

Right now Cloud Chamber is hiring 7 workers across multiple disciplines. The positions are pretty important for the new game: there's listings for modelers, designers, and programmers, all of which will help shape the game's foundation.

Here's everything we know about the new BioShock game, but bear in mind some of these details are likely to change as the game morphs and changes while in development:

  • Built with Unreal Engine 4 (may switch to UE5)
  • Being made for next-gen consoles, but could also release on current-gen PS4/Xbox One consoles
  • High-reactive, emergent sandbox world
  • FPS combat
  • Focus on experimentation and ingenuity
  • Narrative systems-driven experience
  • Dialog system (possibly multiple choice)
  • "High ambitions for tying AI and storytelling together"
  • "We are making amazing game mechanics and systems, with standard-setting player feel and responsiveness with AAA presentation"

BioShock parent company Take-Two Interactive says the new sequel will be in development "for several years" so we might not see it until 2022.

NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, boards.greenhouse.io

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

