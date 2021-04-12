All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

BioShock 4 to be open world systemic game with next-gen AI

Job listings for Cloud Chamber say the next-gen BioShock will have systemic gameplay with advanced AI set in an open world.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Apr 12 2021 5:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The next BioShock game could be an open world FPS with strong story elements--you know, like one of Irrational's original games.

BioShock 4 to be open world systemic game with next-gen AI 34 | TweakTown.com

2K's new Cloud Chamber studio is making a next-gen BioShock game, and job listings might tell us what to expect from the sequel. The studio is currently hiring 17 people, and based on the positions, the game might still be in early production phases. According to a senior writer position, the game could be set in an open world:

"Cloud Chamber is looking for a Senior Writer to join our talented Narrative team to bring the world of BioShock to life once again. Under the supervision of the Lead Writer, and collaborating closely with the Narrative and Design teams, our Senior Writer will craft memorable narrative arcs, write dialogue, and breathe life into our characters. Experience in writing for games, with a particular aptitude for managing the nuances of interactive storytelling, would be ideal for this role. We're hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting."

There's no timestamp on the job so we don't know how new the listing is, but it's worth mentioning that Cloud Chamber has filled its previous Lead Combat and AI Designer job. Some of these listings like the AI Programmer role are rather old.

Here's what we know about the new BioShock, per job listings:

  • Systemic gameplay with advanced AI
  • First-person shooter
  • Will feature an "urban crowd system" as well as tribes
  • Set in fantastical locale
  • Built in Unreal Engine 4 (with possible UE5 upgrades)
  • Coming to next-gen consoles
  • Won't be ready for a couple of years
Buy at Amazon

Bioshock: The Collection PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.00
$18.00$18.00$18.08
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2021 at 5:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:boards.greenhouse.io, pcgamesn.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.