Unreal Engine 4 now supports AMD FSR visual upscaling tech

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology has now been added into Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, yay for developers, gamers.

Game developers working with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4 will now be able to access AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and add it into their games.

A newly-released plugin for Unreal Engine 4 adds FSR support, with Unreal Engine 4 version 4.27.1, and is not hard at all to have game developers add FSR support into their projects. Developers will get access to FSR settings to their games including Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra Quality.

Unreal Engine 4 support for AMD FSR will only see FSR adoption increase, which Team Red has quite the battle against Team Green and its dominant DLSS technology in many, many more AAA games than FSR. UE4 support will only help FSR over the coming months and years on both the PC and consoles.

