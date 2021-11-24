All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Unreal Engine 4 now supports AMD FSR visual upscaling tech

AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology has now been added into Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, yay for developers, gamers.

Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 9:30 PM CST
Game developers working with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4 will now be able to access AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and add it into their games.

Unreal Engine 4 now supports AMD FSR visual upscaling tech 04 | TweakTown.com

A newly-released plugin for Unreal Engine 4 adds FSR support, with Unreal Engine 4 version 4.27.1, and is not hard at all to have game developers add FSR support into their projects. Developers will get access to FSR settings to their games including Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra Quality.

Unreal Engine 4 support for AMD FSR will only see FSR adoption increase, which Team Red has quite the battle against Team Green and its dominant DLSS technology in many, many more AAA games than FSR. UE4 support will only help FSR over the coming months and years on both the PC and consoles.

You can read more about Unreal Engine 4 + AMD FSR plugin here.

NEWS SOURCE:gpuopen.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

