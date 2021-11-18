All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Major storm warning dropped, potential 'bomb cyclone' to hit soon

Forecasts have dropped for the week ahead of Thanksgiving celebrations, meteorologists warn of a 'major storm' in parts of the US.

Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 4:02 AM CST
Ahead of the Thanksgiving celebrations, AccuWeather forecasters have warned of an incoming storm that is expected to cause major travel delays across certain parts of the US.

Forecasters have predicted that two major weather patterns could cause extreme delays in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, as a wintry storm is developing over the central Plains on Sunday, and another storm that will spawn out of the Atlantic Coast one to two days later. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said, "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel."

Reports state that the first storm will begin brewing over the central Plains on Sunday and will then move northeast to reach Great Lakes by Monday. It will then move into central Ontario or western Quebec on Tuesday, and all throughout its journey AccuWeather reports, "It is likely to strengthen rapidly enough to be classified as a bomb cyclone as the central pressure of the storm could plummet 0.71 of an inch of mercury (24 millibars) within 24 hours."

As this is a possibility, forecasters are warning that heavy snowfall could occur across the following states: Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan, and central parts of Ontario and Quebec.

If you are interested in reading more about the coming storms, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:accuweather.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

