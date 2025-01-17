All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Intel acquisition back into the headlines: mystery company wants to buy the chipmaker

A mystery company is reportedly talking to Intel about acquiring the chipmaker says new rumor, sends Intel shares up around 8% in the last 24 hours.

Intel acquisition back into the headlines: mystery company wants to buy the chipmaker
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A new rumor suggests a mystery company is interested in buying Intel outright, according to Charlie Demerjian from SemiAccurate. An internal email indicates serious intent, with SemiAccurate's confidence in the rumor increasing to near certainty. The company remains unnamed and has not been publicly linked to Intel before.

In a new turn of events for Intel, after CES 2025 is done and dusted, a new rumor of a company eyeing Intel off is back in the headlines.

Intel acquisition back into the headlines: mystery company wants to buy the chipmaker 78
2

Charlie Demerjian from SemiAccurate is reporting that they've read an internal email about a company "that was looking to buy Intel outright, not parts". However, the interested party is NOT one of the companies that we've been hearing about, with Charlie adding that "we have not seen any rumor of this company's interest in public statements"

Charlie explained in his post: "This email went to a very tight circle at the company according to our source which leads us to believe that it was quite real. When a company wants to use the press, public opinion, or investors as a denial of service weapon, they go public and go public loudly. When a company wants to actually buy something, they do whatever they can to avoid leaks to keep the price down. The way this email was circulated, or not circulated, made us lean toward it being real. That said it was far from confirmation".

He continued: "Last week we got confirmation, directly, from another highly placed source. This took SemiAccurate from about 60% confidence in the plan being real to more than 90%. Subsequent conversations have moved it to the point of near certainty. So why all this preamble? Because it is very hard to believe it but once again, SemiAccurate has 100% confidence that the original email was real and that it said the company in question wanted to acquire Intel whole. This mystery company has the resources to pull it off, especially at Intel's current valuation too".

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Best Deals: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$365 USD
$364.91 USD $378 USD
Buy
$372.03 USD
$379.99 USD $381.46 USD
Buy
$559 CAD
$559 CAD $559 CAD
Buy
$559 CAD
$559 CAD -
Buy
£376.56
£379.98 £379.97
Buy
$365 USD
$364.91 USD $378 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2025 at 1:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:semiaccurate.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles